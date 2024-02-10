Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $240.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

