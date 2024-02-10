Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 31.3% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in National Grid by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in National Grid by 12.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $2,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

