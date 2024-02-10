Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth $23,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Relx by 80.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 684,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $14,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Relx by 36.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 370,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Relx Stock Up 1.7 %

RELX opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.