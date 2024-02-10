Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Kellanova worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,286. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.