Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 850.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Shares of A opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average is $122.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

