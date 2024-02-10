Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 492 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

LHX stock opened at $209.84 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

