Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $6,862,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 688,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $404,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 197.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $170.03 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $227.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.69.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.