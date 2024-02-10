Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $43.23 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

