Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

