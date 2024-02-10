Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 3,185 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $74.67 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

