Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 798 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $122.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

