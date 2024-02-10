Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Uranium Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 113,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,422,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.77 and a beta of 1.90. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,632 shares of company stock valued at $944,301. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

