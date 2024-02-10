Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,429,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

