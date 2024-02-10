Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
DT stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on DT
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,429,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.