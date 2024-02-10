Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE X opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

