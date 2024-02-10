Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 116 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after purchasing an additional 407,321 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $128.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,136 shares of company stock worth $2,426,164 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.