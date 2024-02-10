Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $419.27 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.90 and a 12-month high of $457.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.