Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,930,000 after purchasing an additional 299,523 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.