Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.77.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $646.44 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.32 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

