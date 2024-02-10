Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.01 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Motco grew its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

