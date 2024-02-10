Shell Asset Management Co. Has $726,000 Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 155.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSS opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

