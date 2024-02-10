Shell Asset Management Co. Has $750,000 Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 1.0 %

NTAP opened at $89.85 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

