Shell Asset Management Co. Has $781,000 Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.13. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

