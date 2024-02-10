Shell Asset Management Co. Has $874,000 Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

