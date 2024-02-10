Shell Asset Management Co. Has $882,000 Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,196,000 after purchasing an additional 73,210 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.67.

NYSE:BLD opened at $391.25 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $395.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.38.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

