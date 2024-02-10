Shell Asset Management Co. Has $884,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $192.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.91. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

