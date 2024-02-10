Shell Asset Management Co. Has $924,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $186.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.59. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

