Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

