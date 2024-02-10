Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,241 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 820,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,335 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vipshop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 345,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $242,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

