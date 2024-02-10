Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 101 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

