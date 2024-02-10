Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 126 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.