Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 231 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Price Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.