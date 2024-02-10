Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 257 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,786 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,895,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $71.72 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

