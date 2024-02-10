Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 387 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Teradata by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $57.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Recommended Stories

