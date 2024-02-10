Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 536 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.71 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

