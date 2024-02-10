Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 61 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $286.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $368.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.67.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

