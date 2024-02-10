Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 800 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVE opened at $16.23 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

