Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

