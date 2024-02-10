Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 2.6 %

GPI stock opened at $276.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $194.33 and a one year high of $310.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.34.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.07 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.22%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.