Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SHG opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $33.98.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

