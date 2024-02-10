Shona L. Brown Sells 700 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $119.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on DASH

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.