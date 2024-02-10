Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$118.60 and last traded at C$118.60. 227,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,440,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$114.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. ATB Capital lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$105.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of C$147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$86,175.38. In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$86,175.38. Also, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,203,253.88. Insiders sold a total of 69,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

