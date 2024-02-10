Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.92.

NYSE SIX opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

