Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,150 ($14.42) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.80) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.06) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,248 ($15.64) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.60 ($17.07).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SN

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Smith & Nephew

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,092.50 ($13.70) on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 887 ($11.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.51). The firm has a market cap of £9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5,507.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,073.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,047.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,001 ($12.55), for a total transaction of £19,629.61 ($24,607.76). Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.