Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.39

Shares of Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and traded as low as $20.09. Smiths Group shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 7,748 shares changing hands.
Smiths Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
