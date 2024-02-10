Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 974,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $166,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

AAPL stock opened at $188.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

