Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,912,000 after purchasing an additional 390,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $80.16 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.