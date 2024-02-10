Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.95. Southwest Georgia Financial shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Southwest Georgia Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Southwest Georgia Financial Company Profile

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

