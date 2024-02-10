Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.17

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 118.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 612401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.60 ($1.45).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.82) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203 ($2.54).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £688.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

