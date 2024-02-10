Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.17

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 118.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 612401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.60 ($1.45).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.82) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203 ($2.54).
Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.
