Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Standard Motor Products worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $887.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.66. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $41.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

