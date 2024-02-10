State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 15.1% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in State Street by 244.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

